Saudi air defense forces destroy three mined Houthi drones

The Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed three mined unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by the Houthis of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, Al Arabiya reported.
The targets of all UAVs were objects on the territory of the kingdom. The alliance noted that they continue to take tough measures to protect civilians from mined Houthi drones.
Since 2014, the confrontation between government forces and armed rebel groups continues in Yemen. It entered its most active phase with the invasion of the country in March 2015 by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia.
The conflict in the country has created the largest humanitarian crisis in the world.
The Houthis regularly carry out attacks, the main targets of which remain Saudi Arabia and its infrastructure, including oil.