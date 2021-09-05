Boeing 787 Dreamliner deliveries to not resume until late October

Deliveries of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, suspended since May, are unlikely to resume until the end of October due to disagreements with US security regulators, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The US Federal Aviation Administration has still not approved the company's proposals for a methodology for inspecting new aircraft.
Initially, the handover of aircraft to customers was suspended as the concern and regulators began a closer inspection of manufacturing defects.
As a result, Boeing was unable to deliver the Dreamliner worth more than $ 25 billion. About a hundred aircraft were waiting to be shipped to customers by the end of June, prices for each unit start at about 250 million.
Boeing has pledged to continue its efforts to resume deliveries.