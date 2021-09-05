News
Man dies in shark attack in Australia
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A surfer died in a shark attack off Emerald Beach on Australia's east coast, Reuters reported.

According to the agency, a 20-year-old man was attacked by a shark on Shelley Beach in Coffs Harbor, 500 km north of Sydney. The fish bit the man's arms and inflicted serious cut injuries.

Despite the best efforts of bystanders, medics, and other emergency services, the man died at the scene, the New South Wales ambulance tweeted.

The rescue service announced that on the waters of Coffs Harbor, the city's northern beaches, including Shelly Beach, where the attack took place, and nearby Emerald Beach, are closed to all water activities until further notice.
