Death toll in ISIS militants attack in Iraq rises to 12
Region:Middle East
Theme: Incidents

Twelve Iraqi Federal Police officers were killed and three others were injured in an attack by Islamic State militants north of Baghdad, AFP reported.

Earlier, extremists attacked a security checkpoint in a village in Kirkuk province. 

Clashes with ISIS militants lasted several hours, and reinforcements for a long time could not get through to the place of clashes, since all entrances to it were mined by terrorists.

The security forces continue to conduct raids in various areas with the aim of destroying terrorist groups, whose militants are still carrying out attacks on law enforcement officers, the army and civilians.
