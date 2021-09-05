Taliban ban shooting into the air throughout Afghanistan

The Taliban have released guidelines for local administrations and the military to ban air shooting throughout Afghanistan, according to TOLO News, citing Movement spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter.
The instruction, signed by the Taliban military affairs commission, notes that shooting in the air in Kabul and other cities of the country leads to death and injury of people, and also sows fear among the civilian population.
In this regard, all military officials in Kabul and the provinces, commanders and other responsible persons were ordered to immediately arrest and disarm those shooting in the air. The Kabul and provincial police chiefs and intelligence officials have been instructed to take immediate and decisive measures to identify and punish the perpetrators, the instructions say. The text also mentions that among those shooting in the air there are often Taliban fighters themselves, who, in accordance with the order, should also be sanctioned.
Earlier it was reported that the number of killed and wounded in Afghanistan during the massive indiscriminate shooting opened on Friday by the Taliban after reports of the capture of Panjshir province, exceeded 70 people.