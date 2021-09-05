Armenian Defense Minister: We must learn to defend our country if necessary

Intensive training of the participants of the three-month training camp continues, the Armenian Armed Forces reported.
During his visit to the reservists participating in the training camp, Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan urged the participants of the three-month training camp to do everything possible for more effective implementation of the retraining process.
Karapetyan recalled that the Armenian Armed Forces are the guarantors of border security and the peaceful future of the country depends on their combat training.
“We must learn to be able to defend our country if necessary. Except us, no one will protect her, the rest can help at best. We are the only defenders of our country,” the head of the defense department added.