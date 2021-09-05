News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 06
USD
493.65
EUR
586.06
RUB
6.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.65
EUR
586.06
RUB
6.78
Show news feed
Armenian Defense Minister: We must learn to defend our country if necessary
Armenian Defense Minister: We must learn to defend our country if necessary


Intensive training of the participants of the three-month training camp continues, the Armenian Armed Forces reported.

During his visit to the reservists participating in the training camp, Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan urged the participants of the three-month training camp to do everything possible for more effective implementation of the retraining process.

Karapetyan recalled that the Armenian Armed Forces are the guarantors of border security and the peaceful future of the country depends on their combat training.

“We must learn to be able to defend our country if necessary. Except us, no one will protect her, the rest can help at best. We are the only defenders of our country,” the head of the defense department added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos