News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 06
USD
493.65
EUR
586.06
RUB
6.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.65
EUR
586.06
RUB
6.78
Show news feed
Merkel welcomes resumption of Kabul airport
Merkel welcomes resumption of Kabul airport
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the news of the reopening of the Kabul airport, Deutsche Welle reported.

Yesterday there was a positive signal that it is possible to fly to Kabul airport again, including for medical purposes, the chancellor said.

Merkel once again expressed her confidence that it is necessary to speak with representatives of the Taliban. In her opinion, this is necessary in order to evacuate from the country everyone who needs help. She also noted that it is necessary to create conditions for the work of humanitarian organizations in Afghanistan.

Kabul airport resumed operations on Saturday. It was temporarily closed by the Taliban who seized power in Afghanistan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos