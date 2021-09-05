Merkel welcomes resumption of Kabul airport

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the news of the reopening of the Kabul airport, Deutsche Welle reported.
Yesterday there was a positive signal that it is possible to fly to Kabul airport again, including for medical purposes, the chancellor said.
Merkel once again expressed her confidence that it is necessary to speak with representatives of the Taliban. In her opinion, this is necessary in order to evacuate from the country everyone who needs help. She also noted that it is necessary to create conditions for the work of humanitarian organizations in Afghanistan.
Kabul airport resumed operations on Saturday. It was temporarily closed by the Taliban who seized power in Afghanistan.