Robot patrol service launched in Singapore

For the first time, ground robots will be put on testing in Singapore to patrol and survey public areas with high foot traffic to augment the work of public officers in enhancing public health and safety, reported the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX).
This is a joint project involving five public agencies, namely HTX, National Environment Agency, Land Transport Authority, Singapore Food Agency, and Housing & Development Board.
For a three-week period from Sunday, Xavier—the name of the HTX robot—will weave its way autonomously through the crowds in Toa Payoh Central to detect undesirable social behaviors.
Once Xavier detects such behaviors, it will trigger real-time alerts to the command and control center, and display the appropriate message—depending on the scenario—to educate the public and deter such behaviors.
The deployment of Xavier will support the work of public officers as it will reduce the manpower required for foot patrols and improve operation efficiency.
https://www.htx.gov.sg/news/media-release-htx-ground-robot-on-trial-at-toa-payoh-central-to-support-public-officers-in-enhancing-public-health-and-safety