Taliban announce capture of Afghanistan’s Panjshir province

The Taliban has taken complete control of Panjshir province, the last area in Afghanistan held by resistance forces, says the group’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, AFP reported.
The National Resistance Front (NRF), the anti-Taliban forces in Panjshir Valley, pledged to carry on fighting.
The NRF said it was present in “strategic positions” across the valley, adding “the struggle against the Taliban and their partners will continue”.
Earlier on Monday, the NRF acknowledged suffering considerable battlefield losses and called for a ceasefire, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to Qatar to try and handle the chaotic aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The NRF proposed in a statement “that the Taliban stop its military operations in Panjshir … and withdraw its forces.”
“In return, we will direct our forces to refrain from military action,” said the statement.
The NRF has promised to fight the Taliban, but also said it was willing to negotiate with the group. But initial contact did not lead to a breakthrough.