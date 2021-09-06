Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh secure safe grape harvesting

Servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have ensured a safe grape harvesting in five orchards in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"The leadership of Askeran region had petitioned with a request to ensure the security of the grape harvesting, as the vineyards are located along the delimitation line. The security of the harvesting will continue for two weeks," said Aleksey Ivanov, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
The grape pickers have voluntarily expressed their wish to hand over their first harvest to the orphanage of the capital Stepanakert.
This spring, Russian sappers had cleared the area of explosive ordnances, ensuring safe care of the vineyards, as well as timely harvesting.