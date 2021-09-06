Resistance forces deny Taliban takeover of Panjshir and intend to continue fighting

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in Panjshir on Monday denied the Taliban's statement about taking the region under control and said it would continue to resist the militants, TASS reported.
The Taliban's claim to have taken Panjshir is a lie, they tweeted.
Earlier, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the movement had taken full control of the Panjshir province, the last of the country’s disobedient militants.
The Taliban launched a large-scale operation to establish control over Afghanistan after the US announced in the spring of its intention to withdraw its armed forces from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country, and Taliban fighters entered Kabul without a fight.
The forces disagreeing with the power of the radicals organized a resistance in Panjshir, led by Ahmad Masud, the son of the field commander Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001). Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself acting head of state, called on to support him.