Taliban execute pregnant Afghan police officer in front of her family

Afghanistan’s former police officer Banu Negar, who was six months pregnant, was executed in front of her husband and children by the Taliban (banned organization in Russia), BBC TV reports, citing the victim’s relatives.
The incident took place in Negar’s house located in Firuzkuhe. The woman’s relatives provided photos showing the very perverted look on her face and bloody walls. In addition, three locals have confirmed the murder.
BBC says witnesses don’t wish to talk about the incident since they are afraid that the Taliban will take revenge.
The Taliban declared that they don’t have anything to do with Negar’s death and have promised to investigate the murder.