Unibank to celebrate 20th anniversary organizing festival of intellectual games

An international festival of intellectual games “Unibank Cup” will take place in Yerevan on 10-12th September. The event is timed to the 20th anniversary of Unibank OJSC, acting as the general sponsor of the event.

One of the best hotels in Yerevan, Holiday Inn Yerevan-Republic Square, will be hosting the “Unibank Cup”. The organizing committee of the event, together with the international editorial group, including Alexander Korobeinikov, Sergey Terentyev, Maxim Merzlyakov, Serafim Shibanov (Russia), Konstantin Naumenko and Konstantin Kaunin (Ukraine), promise the players a very insightful and interesting program.

The opening ceremony will take place on September 10th. During the three days of the festival, the participants will be able to express their knowledge and logic by taking part in “Brain-ring” and “Erudite-sextet” competitions, as well as test themselves in the sport version of “What? Where? When?” and other tournaments. 20 teams from Armenia, Artsakh, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine are going to participate in the “Unibank Cup”. Pavel Zabavskii is invited to be the host of the event. Awarding of winners and closing ceremony will take place on September 12th.

“Festival of intellectual games is an excellent way of celebrating the 20th anniversary of our bank. “Unibank” pays special attention to supporting educational projects, and is a long-term sponsor of the game “What? Where? When?” in Armenia. After all, the intellectual games contribute to the popularization of the concept of overall personality development, the formation of quick and original thinking, the improvement of team interaction skills and the broadening of horizons,” says Mesrop Hakobyan, CEO of Unibank.

“One of the objectives of the intellectual games’ festival is to popularize our country in the world. It’s essential to convey to as many people as possible that Armenia, although small in territory, has a significant intellectual potential. Intellect, indeed, is our main national brand”, notes Tigran Kocharyan, Chairman of the Armenian Association of Intellectuals.