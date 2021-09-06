Netherlands ready to assist Armenia in implementing judicial reforms

YEREVAN. – The Netherlands is ready to assist Armenia in implementing the judicial reforms it has started.
Armenia-Netherlands cooperation was discussed at Monday’s meeting between Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan and Dutch Ambassador Nico Schermers, the Ministry of Justice informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The envoy inquired from the minister about the priorities of the Ministry of Justice, and stressed that the Netherlands is open for all proposals.
Andreasyan presented the big dreams in the field of justice. In this context, the minister noted that these domains are huge and important, but it will be difficult to implement the respective reforms without the assistance of Armenia’s international partners.
Ambassador Schermers, for his part, expressed the readiness of the Netherlands to deepen cooperation with Armenia in a number of domains.