Karabakh President visits Berdashen, Ashan villages of Martuni region

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan visited Berdashen and Ashan villages of the Martuni region.
During the visit, the President met with the relatives of those who have fallen in the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020, handing them the high state awards of these martyrs, the Artsakh President's Press Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"It is thanks to the heroism of our hero boys that we were able to save a part of the homeland, and today we have the opportunity to live and create in the homeland. Therefore, we are obligated to improve it and build a dignified future for future generations, educating them in a patriotic spirit," the Artsakh President said in his remarks.
Also, Harutyunyan expressed his deep gratitude to those in attendance, and assured that the Artsakh state will always stand with the families of the fighters who gave their lives for the homeland.