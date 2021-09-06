Political bloc formed in Gyumri, it will run in local elections

A political bloc, named "Gyumri Can!" was formed Monday in the second-largest city of Armenia.
A memorandum of alliance was signed between the "National Value Club" of Gyumri, as well as the "Hayk," "Nzhdehyan Tseghakron," and "Christian-People's Revival" parties of the capital Yerevan.
The representatives of this bloc announced that they will run in the elections for the Gyumri Council of Elders to be held in October, and their respective electoral list will be headed by the founder of the "National Value Club," Vardan Srtashyan.