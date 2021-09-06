News
Monday
September 06
Murder in Yerevan, police release video
Murder in Yerevan, police release video
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – At 2:55am on September 4, a woman called the police, and reported that her house in Yerevan had been attacked with a weapon.

The police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that minutes later, a second call was received from the same woman, and she reported that her brother's dead body was in front of the house.

The police found the body of Samvel Vardanyan, 45, at the scene.

Also, the law enforcement found out that on the same day at 2:45am, a 26-year-old man from the same district had shot Vardanyan twice with a gun.

He was found, and then taken to a police station—as a murder suspect.

The weapon used in this crime was found at the scene, and a gun was found on the roof of the house.

Forensic examinations have been ordered.

An investigation is underway.
This text available in   Հայերեն
