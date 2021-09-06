Revenue committee sums up results of 23rd measure to neutralize Armenia economic consequences of coronavirus

YEREVAN. – The State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia informs that the 23rd measure to neutralize the economic consequences of the coronavirus has ended. The deadline for submitting respective applications was August 31.
The SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the purpose of this measure was to assist in the continuation of activities and the preservation of jobs in the situation created by the difficulties faced by Armenia’s businesses in the spheres directly related to tourism—and as a result of the spread of COVID-19.
The measure was held from July 2020 to June 2021, inclusive. During that period, the SRC studied every month the activity indicators of the potential beneficiary businesses of this measure, as a result of which 1,421 economic entities were provided with about 6 billion drams (US$12,158,500) in assistance.