UN: Ethiopian population is on brink of starvation due to blockade
UN: Ethiopian population is on brink of starvation due to blockade
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The Tigray region in northern Ethiopia is now experiencing one of the worst humanitarian crises in years. 5.2 million people are at risk of hunger, according to the BBC.

According to the newspaper, the problem lies not in the lack of resources, but in the fact that the government troops waging military operations in Tigray are not letting in cordons with humanitarian aid. So, even though there are about a hundred trucks with food at the customs, since August 22, the country's authorities have not allowed a single car to pass.

At the same time, the government of the republic denies that it has imposed a blockade of the region.

Millions of people are now dependent on our ability to reach them as soon as possible with food, medicine and other critical items in this situation, said UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ethiopia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
