Armenia opposition MP: That matter should be on each session’s agenda until parliament commission chair is elected

Of course it was not a surprise. Artur Ghazinyan, an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction, stated this Monday during a briefing with journalists after the meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Defense and Security—and referring to the fact that the committee did not elect him as deputy chair of this committee for a second time.
Asked whether he will run for a third time, Ghazinyan responded: "It will be decided by the faction. (…). It seems that the secretary of the faction presented the unchangeable decision of the faction; that is, to nominate my candidacy for this position.
The number one culprit and accountable for such a style of work of the committee, for such non-content is the authorities—with the composition of the committee and its head.
The problem is linked to my person. They [the authorities] have reservations [regarding me]. (…). In political terms, my presence in that position poses a threat to these authorities. Let them try to prove to us that it is not personal and has nothing to do with the future activities of the [NA] inquiry committee,” Ghazinyan noted, in particular.
According to him, until the chair of this committee is elected, this issue should be put on the agenda of each session—although other issues may be discussed, too.
"If the authorities want to ensure the normal work of the committee, then I believe personal issues should not hinder [it]," the opposition lawmaker added.