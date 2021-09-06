Armenia ruling party interested in expanding cooperation with Russia ruling party, says parliament vice-speaker

YEREVAN. – The deputy speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Hakob Arshakyan, on Monday met with Russian Senator Andrey Klimov, who is also Deputy Secretary of the General Council of the ruling United Russia party, and Chairman of the Committee on International Activities of the Chairmanship of the General Council of this party.
The parliament deputy speaker highly assessed the development of Armenia’s strategic and allied cooperation with Russia, and highlighted the deepening of parliamentary cooperation, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Arshakyan reflected on the consequences of the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war unleashed by Azerbaijan last fall—and which have not been overcome yet. The NA vice-speaker thanked the Russian side for providing regular assistance in surmounting these consequences.
Hakob Arshakyan assured that the Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract Party of is interested in expanding long-term cooperation with the United Russia party.
Andrey Klimov, in turn, underscored the active cooperation of friendship groups in the deepening of bilateral parliamentary relations. The guest touched also upon security issues, the challenges of global change, and the need to promote inter-party ties.