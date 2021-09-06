Digest: Armenian ex-president’s lawyer files lawsuit, Yerevan resident brutally kills his wife

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 06.09.21:
- Amram Makinyan, the lawyer of Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan, filed a lawsuit with the Yerevan court—and against businessman and ruling force MP Khachatur Sukiasyan—demanding that the latter renounce his statement that defames Sargsyan's honor and reputation.
Khachatur Sukiasyan had stated from the parliament tribune that "the third president has lost more than $100 million in casinos."
Makinyan told reporters that they demand that this renunciation take place right from the parliament tribune, and that their lawsuit is quite extensive.
Also, the attorney emphasized that they will no longer tolerate spreading any false information.
Amram Makinyan noted that they demand 1 million drams (approx. $2,030) as compensation for the moral damage.
"It must be paid to the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen," he added.
- Monday is the 12th day that two residents of a Yerevan neighborhood, lawyer Hayk Harutyunyan, and engineer Karen Amirkhanyan, have gone on a hunger strike as a protest against the criminal inaction of state structures, police violence, and the illegalities being carried out in the neighborhood.
The respective statement also says that this hunger strike demands to stop the illegal construction work that started in the aforesaid neighborhood, to investigate the falsifications related to the alienation of the area, and to immediately provide the relevant documents requested by these residents—and whose deadlines for submission have been violated by the Yerevan city hall.
- A brutal murder took place Sunday in Yerevan, shamshyan.com reported.
At around 11:40am, the police received a call from the ambulance service that the paramedics had gone on a call to a building where a woman's dead body was found in an apartment.
The police and investigators found out that the deceased was Yevgenia Y., 89, a resident of the aforementioned apartment.
After examining the body, the forensic doctor reported that she had died as a result of electric shock.
- As of Monday morning, 239 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 245,264 in the country.
Also, 13 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,924 cases.
- Armenia were hosted by Germany, in Stuttgart, and lost 0-6 in the fifth round in Group J of the European qualifiers for the 2022 football World Cup in Qatar.
Germany now have topped the current Group J standings, with 12 points. Armenia are second, with 10 points. Romania are third, after beating Liechtenstein 2-0, and have 9 points.
In the previous four rounds in the group stage of their 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Armenia had defeated Liechtenstein (1-0), Iceland (2-0), Romania (3-2), and played a goalless draw against North Macedonia.