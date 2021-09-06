News
Health ministry: 303,325 people so far vaccinated in Armenia against coronavirus
Health ministry: 303,325 people so far vaccinated in Armenia against coronavirus
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Sunday, a total of 303,325 inoculations against COVID-19 have been administered in Armenia, of which the first dose was 195,290, and the second dose—108,035. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this on Monday from the Ministry of Health.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are carried out in Armenia on a voluntary basis; moreover, people can get these shots not only at the polyclinics of the country, but also at a number of spots in the capital Yerevan.

These inoculations are administered in Armenia with the AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, and Sinopharm vaccines.

These vaccinations are free of charge and intended for Armenian citizens and foreigners, alike.
This text available in   Հայերեն
