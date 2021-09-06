Lavrov: Russia would be glad to participate in ceremony for announcing new Afghan government

It would be Russia’s pleasure to participate in the ceremony for announcing the new government of Afghanistan, if the government is inclusive, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters, TASS reports.
“Russia wants to support the formation of the government that will show the whole spectrum of the Afghan society, including the Taliban and other ethnic groups, that is, not only the Pushtus, but also Uzbeks, Hazars and Tajiks. Only this inclusive government can ensure a stable transition to a new life,” he said.
The Taliban’s representative told Al Jazeera TV that the Taliban have invited Russia, as well as Turkey, China, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to participate in the event for announcing the new government of Afghanistan.