Ex-deputy defense minister: Yerevan should discuss with Moscow legal mechanisms for peacekeepers’ presence in Artsakh

YEREVAN. – They want to neutralize Armenia as a sovereign state; that should not be allowed. Former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MP and ex-deputy minister of defense Artak Zakaryan stated this at a press conference Monday.
According to the RPA member, it is necessary to fight against the aforesaid. "Armenia must restore its significance and role in the Karabakh settlement process," the opposition politician said, recalling the recent statement by an Azerbaijani representative regarding the discussion of additional legal and political mechanisms conditioned by the presence of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh.
As per Zakaryan, Azerbaijan and Russia are holding these discussions without the participation of the Armenian side, as well as without taking into account Armenia's position. Moreover, according to him, the Armenian authorities do not offer any alternative.
"We [Armenia] must conduct the same process with the Russian Federation, as it is important for us that the presence of Russian peacekeepers in the territory of Karabakh does not end with the end of their stay in the given area," Artak Zakaryan said.