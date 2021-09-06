Armenia ex-MP: August 25 fights in parliament were show of force by current authorities

The fights in the National Assembly of Armenia were a show of force by the current authorities in the political field. Former ruling Republican Party of Armenia MP and ex-deputy minister of defense Artak Zakaryan stated this at a press conference Monday, commenting on the mass brawl that took place on August 25 in the parliament between the opposition MPs and the ruling political majority, represented by the Civil Contract Party.
According to him, however, this show was not addressed to the public, as many at first might have thought. "Today, the current Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, does not show full confidence even in his political team. Thus, he is trying to involve it in further processes, involving some members in this or that criminal and undesirable process," Zakaryan explained, noting that after the trilateral statement on November 9 last year, Pashinyan's team had disagreements, which led to uncertainty among his supporters.
The opposition politician stressed that Pashinyan's position is extremely unenviable and that it will deepen, especially after the start of the border demarcation and delimitation process with Azerbaijan.
He also drew attention to the fact that opposite groups and teams have started to form in Pashinyan's team, and processes are taking place which also affect external factors.
"External power centers also work with Pashinyan's team, trying to form their own teams which in the future will either be able to nominate their preferred candidates for these power centers, or will be able to influence certain political processes," said Artak Zakaryan.