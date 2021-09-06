Podguzov: EDB interested in considerably increasing Armenia's portfolio in next 5 years

YEREVAN. – Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan on Monday received Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), and the delegation headed by him.
The government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the deputy PM expressed his satisfaction with the previous effective cooperation with the EDB. He noted that the cooperation between the Armenian government and the EDB is a good basis for the joint and successful implementation of future programs.
The chairman of the EDB Management Board, in turn, stressed that the joint work and efforts by the Armenian government and the EDB open up successful prospects for economic development. He added that the EDB is interested in considerably increasing Armenia's portfolio in the next five years, seriously considering the opportunities for economic investment.
The parties discussed the directions of economic development in Armenia, referring to specific sectoral programs.
The new domains for cooperation between the Armenian government and the EDB, as well as the possibility of using the state-private sector format in them were also discussed during the meeting.