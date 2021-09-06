Armenian ex-MP: Armenia's role in South Caucasus being reduced to a minimum

The Civil Contract political party is gradually being led to ‘suicide’ since nobody is interested in the political party. Former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MP and ex-deputy minister of defense Artak Zakaryan stated this at a press conference Monday.
Moreover, according to the member of the opposition, Armenia’s role in the South Caucasus is being reduced to a minimum in terms of security, communication, energy projects and in many other regards.
“Armenia lost the role after November 9, 2020, and it is no longer a country that can project security. Currently, Armenia doesn’t play any role in the political processes in the region. Citizens, the economy, as well as the society and culture are no longer safe,” the former MP added.