Viticulturists of Armenia's Ujan shut down Yerevan-Ashtarak highway, half of factories not purveying grapes

Viticulturists in Ujan town of Aragatsotn Province of Armenia have shut down the Yerevan-Ashtarak highway, complaining that their grapes aren’t purveyed.
“We demand that the regional governor or a government official come here and solve our issue. Half of the wine factories refuse to accept our grapes, saying that they don’t have a way to accept our grapes. The outlet of Proshyan wine factory is open, and people are already in line. The factory’s contract includes a paragraph stating that there can be deflation, if the quality of grapes doesn’t correspond to the factory’s quality. The factory’s representatives tell us there are 300 kindergartens under construction,” one of the protesters said.