Guinean government officials ban from leaving country

Guinean government officials are prohibited from leaving the country until further notice, the commander of the army unit that ousted President Alfa Conde said, Reuters reported.
Colonel Mamady Doumbouya told Conde's cabinet members, including the prime minister and senior government officials, that they should return their official vehicles.
There will be no witch hunt, he said a day after the coup, which drew international condemnation and threats of sanctions.
Earlier, Doumbouya said that poverty and widespread corruption forced his forces to remove Conde from office.
The apparent coup was met with condemnation from some of Guinea's most powerful allies. The United Nations, the African Union, the West Africa regional bloc have threatened with sanctions.
The US State Department said the violence and unconstitutional measures could undermine Guinea's prospects for stability and prosperity. These actions could limit the ability of the United States and Guinea's other international partners to support the country, the statement said.