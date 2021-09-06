Armenia finance minister receives World Bank delegation

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan today received the delegation led by World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus and newly appointed World Bank Armenia Country Manager Carolin Geginat.
Greeting the guests, the minister highly appreciated Armenia’s effective cooperation with the World Bank and reaffirmed the Armenian government’s willingness to strengthen it.
In his turn, Molineus congratulated Khachatryan on being appointed and wished him success. Molineus emphasized that Armenia is the World Bank’s reliable partner and one of the best countries in terms of the loan portfolio. He also assured that the World Bank will continue to assist the Armenian government in implementing reforms.
During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the course of and prospects for cooperation between the Government of Armenia and the World Bank and particularly touched upon the priorities and current projects that are part of the World Bank’s strategy for Armenia.