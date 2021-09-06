News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 07
USD
493.48
EUR
585.27
RUB
6.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.48
EUR
585.27
RUB
6.76
Show news feed
Azerbaijani media report launch of Turkish-Azeri joint military exercises in Lachin region
Azerbaijani media report launch of Turkish-Azeri joint military exercises in Lachin region
Region:Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

According to the agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkey on cooperation in the military sector, joint exercises for combat shooting have been launched in the Lachin region, as reported Haqqin.az, citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The main goal of the military exercises is to improve cooperation and coordination of combat during combat operations, including enhancement of skills of commanders when it comes time to make decisions and manage units. Haqqin.az also reported that the special focus is on improvement of skills in using state-of-the-art military equipment in conditions of complex relief.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos