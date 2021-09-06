Armenia Deputy PM, World Bank delegation discuss current joint programs

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan today received World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus and newly appointed World Bank Armenia Country Manager Carolin Geginat, as reported the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.
Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan congratulated Geginat on her appointment, after which he introduced the World Bank’s officials to the main goals approved under the government’s new program, attaching special importance to the earmarked reforms in the areas of human capital development, development of infrastructure, etc.
World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus congratulated the Deputy Prime Minister on being reappointed and introduced Carolin Geginat, who expressed gratitude for the reception and mentioned that the World Bank is ready to support the Armenian government to implement its new strategy.
The interlocutors touched upon the programs being jointly implemented and the prospects for development of cooperation. The sides attached importance to the implementation and intensification of vaccination in order to maintain public health and counter the pandemic, as well as to help the economy develop.