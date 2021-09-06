Armenia FM receives China Ambassador

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today received Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Armenia Fahn Yoon, as reported the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Minister Mirzoyan and Ambassador Yoon touched upon the relations hinged on the centuries-old Armenian-Chinese friendly ties and reaffirmed the two countries’ willingness to take actions for development of the cooperation.
The Armenian side presented the Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ provocations against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, and the Ambassador stated that the Chinese side supports Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In the context of a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Minister Mirzoyan attached importance to China’s position. Ambassador Yoon stated that China supports a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group.
The interlocutors also touched upon the cooperation on multilateral platforms and attached importance to the idea of combination of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Belt and Road Initiative. They also touched upon the actions being taken to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, and Mirzoyan expressed gratitude for China’s support to combat the pandemic.
The parties also recorded the growth indicators of trade turnover between both countries.