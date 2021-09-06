News
Tuesday
September 07
Toyota collides with paramedic truck in Yerevan, 5 people transferred to Erebuni Medical Center
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A major car accident took place in Yerevan today.

As reported shamshyan.com, a Toyota Camry and Jinbei paramedic truck collided in the sector of the road leading to Vardashen (near Erebuni Museum).

Photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reported that five people had been transferred to Erebuni Medical Center with bodily injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, citizens and police officers were the first to help the injured.

The paramedic truck was transporting a patient, but it has yet to be established whether beams and signals were switched on.
