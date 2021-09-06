Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Hadrut

The remains of another Armenian serviceman was found after search operations conducted in Hadrut region today, the press release of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reads.
“The identity will be confirmed after a forensic medicine expert examination in Armenia.
Over the past ten months following the truce, rescue squads have found and removed a total of 1,657 servicemen and civilians in and from the seized territories of Artsakh.
The State Service for Emergency Situations will provide further information about the upcoming directions for and results of searches,” the press release also reads.