Tuesday
September 07
Armenia PM, Eurasian Development Bank Management Board chairman discuss development of cooperation
Armenia PM, Eurasian Development Bank Management Board chairman discuss development of cooperation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), and the delegation headed by him, as reported the press service of the Government of Armenia.

The Armenian premier attached importance to development of the partnership between the EDB and Armenia and mentioned that, after the snap parliamentary elections, the Government of Armenia has earmarked pretentious programs and attaches importance to partnership with the EDB to implement them. Pashinyan considered cooperation in the areas of road construction and infrastructures development prospective and highly appreciated the EDB’s support to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic in Armenia.

In his turn, Podguzov stated that the EDB attaches importance to the partnership with Armenia and intends to further expand its activities in the country. He also considered the joint programs for improvement and digitization of infrastructures, as well as large integration projects within the scope of the Eurasian Economic Union interesting and expressed gratitude to Armenia for joining the “I Travel Without COVID-19” program, which is a successful example of the Armenian-Russian partnership on a platform.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
