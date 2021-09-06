Armenia MOD receives outgoing commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Karabakh

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan today received Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, who is ending his mission as commander of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Artsakh, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
Karapetyan extended thanks to Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov for the efforts he made to maintain peace in Artsakh and wished him success in the future.
The course of implementation of the peacekeeping mission in Artsakh and the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border were discussed during the meeting attended by Defense Attaché of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia, Colonel Igor Shcherbakov.