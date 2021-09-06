Karabakh President spokesperson: Issues of security and status of Artsakh remain unsolved

The issues of security and status of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) remain unsolved, and Artsakh anticipates a settlement based on the principles that were declared years ago. This is what Spokesperson for the President of Artsakh Lusine Avanesyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, touching upon the meeting of President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan and newly appointed Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovaev.
According to Avanesyan, the expectations of the authorities of Artsakh from the format of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group are in this very context, even though Artsakh is very well aware of the fact that the principle of no use of force or threat of use of force has already been violated.
Avanesyan stressed that, from the perspective of ultimate clarification of status, Artsakh can’t be a part of Azerbaijan with any status.