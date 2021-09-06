Armenia FM holds phone talks with Wendy Morton

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan today had a telephone conversation with Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State of the United Kingdom (UK) for European Neighborhood and the Americas Wendy Morton, as reported the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Accepting his counterpart’s congratulatory remarks on his appointment, MIrzoyan expressed Armenia’s willingness to enhance cooperation with the UK in areas of mutual interest.
The interlocutors discussed a broad range of issues related to regional security and stability. Mirzoyan emphasized that durable and sustainable peace in the region can be achieved through a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group and based on the known principles and elements. In her turn, Morton stated that the UK supports the efforts of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group.
The foreign minister stressed the need for speedy repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians detained in Azerbaijan. He also presented the situation created as a result of Azerbaijan’s provocations, particularly the infiltration of the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan into the sovereign territory of Armenia and stressed that this practice undermines the efforts for security and stability in the region.
In the context of combination of the efforts of states against climate change, the interlocutors attached importance to holding the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) effectively in Glasgow and Armenia’s participation.