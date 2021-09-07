Ombudsman: Azerbaijan president continues generating hatred towards Armenian people, Armenia, Artsakh population

This time, we have singled out the parts of the public speeches of the president of Azerbaijan’s during his visits to Absheron on August 26, 2021 and Shushi on August 31, which generate Armenophobia and enmity. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Arman Tatoyan, stated this on Facebook.
"We have sent the Armenian and English versions to the RA National Assembly, the executive power and law enforcement bodies, as well as to NGOs—for use in their activities.
The studies of the RA Human Rights Defender's Office and the monitoring of materials in Azerbaijani show that the president of Azerbaijan continues to generate—with his public speeches and messages—hatred towards the entire Armenian people, the population of Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], gives threats, makes insulting , enmity-inflaming expressions. Moreover, his speeches are such that they obviously reach fascism.
The result of this policy is the brutality, torture and killings committed by the servicemen Azerbaijani armed forces against the military and civilians of the Armenian side. The direct consequences of this policy are the violations of the rights of the RA border residents.
At the same time, the monitoring shows that after every such speech or message, shots are fired at the RA border villages, as well as at the RA positions located in the immediate vicinity of those villages, the situation becomes tenser. Exchange of fire takes place, incidents of killings and injuries of the military are recorded.
That is, there is a clear causative link.
The Office of the RA Human Rights Defender is constantly carries out a study of the messages and speeches of the Azerbaijani authorities in order to document the evidence of state-sponsored policy of enmity and Armenophobia.
Materials are studied from primary sources—in Azerbaijani.
All this is done to prevent human rights violations, to eliminate the existing violations," Tatoyan added.