Newspaper: New developments unroll in Armenia arms supplier’s criminal case

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: New developments in the [criminal] case of [arms supplier] Davit Galstyan—Patron Davo.

Zhoghovurd daily has learned that the Court of Cassation accepted for proceedings the appeal of the RA Prosecutor General's Office. What awaits Davit Galstyan? The thing is that the Court of Appeal had released Patron Davo [from custody], which the prosecutor's office had appealed to the Court of Cassation, which has accepted the appeal for proceedings.

According to rumors circulating in the judiciary and law enforcement, the Court of Cassation will not have Patron Davo arrested, as they have interceded for him to the authorities, and even more, if he is re-arrested, a number of officials currently working at the MOD—including the chief of General Staff [of the Armed Forces] Artak Davtyan, former Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan and other officials—will follow him.

It should be reminded that Zhoghovurd daily had written that the release of Davit Galstyan—Patron Davo—, who is engaged in the business of arms trade, was not accidental at all. He has provided many services to the revolutionary authorities within the framework of the state-funded purchase and sale of weapons.

It should be reminded that Davit Galstyan was under arrest since February 2 and was released on May 17. He has been charged with supplying to the Ministry of Defense another type of 1977 Czech-made cannon shells, which were considerably inferior in tactical capabilities, instead of the 1983-86 production cannon shells of appropriate caliber.