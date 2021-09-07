Armenia opposition MP: Holding of Turkey-Azerbaijan military exercises in Artsakh’s Kashatagh region is provocation

The holding of Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises in the [Azerbaijan-occupied] Kashatagh [(Lachin)] region of [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] is a provocation, and the Armenian authorities must respond accordingly on this topic. Tigran Abrahamyan, an MP from the opposition "With Honor" Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia and the founder of Henaket Analytical Center, wrote this on Facebook.
"Any accumulation, movements of troops in the occupied territories of Artsakh is already dangerous; if we take into account that they take place at the adjacent sections of the Goris-Kapan road or Sev Lake, the problem is taking on a more acute process.
"Add to all this the participation of the Turkish armed forces and the border incidents in recent times, which completes the whole picture," Abrahamyan added.