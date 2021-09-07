Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP’s criminal case goes to court

The criminal case against opposition “Armenia” Faction MP and former mayor of Sisian city, Artur Sargsyan, will go to court.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Judicial Information System that the case will be examined at the Syunik provincial court of jurisdiction.
Six more people are also defendants in this criminal case.
According to the investigative body, Artur Sargsyan has been charged for abusing his official position as well as forging an official document while as mayor of Sisian city of Syunik Province since October 7, 2016.