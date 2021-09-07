News
Tuesday
September 07
News
Vanadzor man finds teen son’s dead body hanging from tree in their house yard
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tragic incident took place Tuesday in Lori Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 8am, the police received a call from the Vanadzor Medical Center informing that the dead body of a boy was ambulanced to this hospital.

The police and investigators found out that the deceased, who was 16 years old, was taken to the hospital from a house in Vanadzor city.

This child was found hanging from a tree in the yard of his house by his father, who then had called the aforesaid hospital.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia is preparing materials on the incident.

A number of forensic examinations have been ordered.

The teen was studying in a basic school in Lori Province.
