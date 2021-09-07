News
Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case court hearing reconvenes
Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case court hearing reconvenes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The court session on the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly—has resumed Tuesday in Yerevan.

The previous court hearing last week was not held due to power outage in the court building.

And during the hearing before that, after presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan had put off the consideration of the motions by defense attorneys Erik Aleksanyan and Hovhannes Khudoyan, Aleksanyan accused the judge of being biased, and demanded that the hearing be adjourned so that he could file a motion for the recusal of the presiding judge.
