Media: Taliban in Kabul bans journalists from filming protest

Militants of the radical Afghan Taliban movement do not allow journalists to film the protests that are taking place in Kabul, the head of the local TV channel Tolo News Lotfullah Najafizada tweeted.

Media cameras are confiscated, journalists are asked not to shoot, and some are deployed. Protesters continue to march in Kabul at gunpoint. Where is the freedom to protest and the freedom to report it, he wrote.

As Najafizada previously reported on Twitter, hundreds of Afghans protested in Kabul on Tuesday under slogans criticizing Pakistan. The protesters shout anti-Pakistani slogans, they accuse Islamabad of interfering in Afghan internal affairs.

According to Agence France-Presse, the Taliban fired several shots into the air to disperse the protesters.

The Taliban launched a large-scale operation to establish control over Afghanistan after the US announced in the spring of its decision to withdraw its armed forces from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country, and Taliban fighters entered Kabul without a fight. Taliban leaders declared their complete victory.