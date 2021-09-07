Man, who entered Armenia loan company branch with threat of detonating hand grenade, arrested

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia has found out that at around 3:37am on August 4, a 31-year-old man had entered the Ijevan city branch of a loan company and, threatening to blow up the grenade in his hand, demanded money from an employee, but did not receive it, and fled the scene, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Investigative Committee.
This man has been charged.
He has been remanded in custody.
The investigation is completed, and the criminal case—along with the indictment—has been sent to court.