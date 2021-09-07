Sputnik Armenia: Rustam Muradov to be replaced by Mikhail Kosobokov as commander of Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh?

According to Sputnik Armenia, Mikhail Kosobokov is the possible candidate for the new commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
Armenian Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan on Monday received the commander of the Russian peacekeeping staff in Artsakh, Rustam Muradov, who is completing his mission in this capacity which he has held for 10 months.
Earlier, Kosobokov had served as Deputy Commander of the 58th combined army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. At one time, he was the commander of the Russian military base in Abkhazia.
Back in May, it was reported that Muradov would be replaced—on a rotating basis—by Aleksey Avdeyev, Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District. However, he remained in his post due to the tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.