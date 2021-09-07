Armenia FM receives Japan Ambassador

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan today received Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Masanori Fukushima, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the meeting, the parties emphasized, with satisfaction, the close and friendly relations established between the two peoples and countries and expressed willingness to make efforts for strengthening and further development of the relations.
In this context, Minister Mirzoyan stated that Armenia attaches great importance to the expansion of cooperation with Japan, and, in his turn, Fukushima stated that Armenia is a key partner for Japan for building a free and open world order based on rule of law.
Touching upon the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Minister Mirzoyan highly appreciated Japan’s ongoing support to a comprehensive and peaceful settlement within the scope of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group. Ambassador Fukushima stated that the Japanese government has provided assistance to those who were affected as a result of the conflict and is ready to provide more assistance.